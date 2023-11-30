SAN DIEGO — Thousands of migrants have passed through the remote San Diego County town of Jacumba Hot Springs, camping and searching for Border Patrol agents to surrender to.

The asylum-seeking world travelers come from dozens of countries around the globe, with many flying into the Tijuana airport and then hiring a ride east to the end of the border wall. From there, they are simply walking into the U.S.

On Wednesday, over 90 immigrants were processed by federal agents just before the rain hit. The makeshift encampments are littered all over the old 80 Highway.

Volunteers, not established aid agencies, are the only ones on site to greet the disoriented migrants.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if we saw a sea of cellphone lights clambering down the hill,” said John Schultz, a nursing student who’s dedicated the last few months to aiding the migrants struggling in the harsh conditions.

Schultz said his motivation is clear: “Me being comfortable and cozy in my bed, and knowing these people being not. When they are out there exposed to these horrific conditions, there is a real possibility of hyperthermia. As winter comes in December and January, it’s only going to get colder.”

At any hour of the day, migrants are seen wandering toward the well warn tents, bedding down and battling the elements. They can wait for potentially up to four days before being picked up by border agents.

Local residents fear the rugged conditions could lead to a fatality without more government help.

“If we weren’t out here providing food, water, blankets, shelter and medical care, who knows,” said Schultz. “One of them could have already died by now.”