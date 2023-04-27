TIJUANA — After a few years of relative calm at Tijuana’s Xolos Stadium, another episode in violent confrontations between fans erupted last weekend before a game, according to Tijuana police.

Videos on social media have surfaced showing Xolos fans punching and stomping on fans from the León club, a team based in the state of Guanajuato.

At one point, a man dressed in a red Xolos jersey is seen on a video approaching a fan in green, who was already on the ground, and kicking him in the head, knocking him out instantly.

Police say five fans wearing León jerseys were injured and required medical attention.

According to police, one of the fans told officers they were mobbed and attacked by Xolos fans as they made their way into the stadium.

“We were walking in and we were asked if we were fans of León, when we said yes, one fan started hitting my son then he went after my relatives including women and children, that is not right,” said an unidentified fan to a reporter from the El Sol Newspaper in Tijuana.

Montserrat Caballero is Tijuana’s mayor. (Courtesy: City of Tijuana)

This type of violence had not been seen in a few years since the team and city officials began cracking down on rowdy fans and unruly behavior inside and outside the stadium.

Tijuana’s Mayor Montserrat Caballero downplayed the violence, calling it “one fight between fans.”

La Liga MX, Mexico’s soccer league says it has implemented a face recognition system for fans entering venues throughout the country and is the process of trying to identify the aggressors.

But five days after the violent outbursts, neither the league, the Tijuana Xolos nor Tijuana police have named any suspects.

The league has said it will fine the club for not controlling its fans and has warned its cheering section, known as la Masakr3, or “the massacre” in English, that they could face suspension from games if the violence happens again.