Migrant bail out from an SUV after crashing following a pursuit on Jan. 19, 2023 in Hidalgo County, Texas.

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — A migrant smuggler led troopers on a high-speed chase through Hidalgo County before crashing into a fence and bailing out along with more than a dozen migrants.

Texas Department of Public Safety troopers attempted to stop an SUV on Jan. 19 on Highway 281 before the vehicle sped off.

With the help of a DPS helicopter, troopers kept an eye on the SUV until it crashed into the fence of a ranch.

Infrared images from the helicopter show several individuals bailing out and scattering from the SUV when it stops, as well as troopers on foot apprehending those individuals.

A @TxDPS Trooper pursued a smuggler on US 281 in Hidalgo Co. The driver crashed into a ranch fence & fled on foot along with numerous passengers. DPS Aircraft provided aerial support & guided troopers into the ranch – 15 illegal immigrants were apprehended. #OperationLoneStar pic.twitter.com/gpYhTP7AZA — Chris Olivarez (@LtChrisOlivarez) January 23, 2023

Texas DPS troopers apprehended 15 individuals following a pursuit that ended with a crash on Jan. 19, 2023, in Hidalgo County, Texas.

A DPS spokesman said troopers apprehended 15 individuals and turned them over to the Border Patrol.

Highway 281 runs along the border in a rural area of Hidalgo County.