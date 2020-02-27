Vendors near San Ysidro border crossing shut down over traffic safety concerns

Dozens of shops set up along the northbound lanes at the San Ysidro Port of Entry are being shut down due to safety and traffic concerns. Courtesy: City of Tijuana

TIJUANA, Mexico (Border Report) — Tijuana’s mayor, Arturo González Cruz, is not haggling with dozens of vendors who peddle piñatas, blankets, wrestling masks, pots and piggy banks out of makeshift stands that line the northbound lanes at the San Ysidro Port of Entry.

The mayor is pushing out the vendors over safety and traffic concerns.

González says these vendors won’t be allowed to operate unless they clean up their stands and bring them up to code.

“We have intervened, we have seen many of these businesses simply not comply with regulations, and that’s why our urban development department has notified the vendors about their violations and need to shut down,” González said.

Inspectors say they have found unsafe electrical cords all over the place and that the vendors often set up their wares on the traffic lanes and sidewalks, impeding the flow of people crossing the border.