USBP warns of ‘alarming’ uptick in sex offender apprehensions after Thursday arrest

SAN DIEGO — U.S. Border Patrol agents are warning about an uptick in sex offender apprehensions after they arrested a man on Thursday who they discovered was convicted of sex with a minor.

Border Patrol said its agents encountered the 39-year-old Mexican man near Boulevard in eastern San Diego County just before 2:30 a.m. on Thursday. Agents determined he was in the U.S. illegally and a record check revealed he was convicted of sex with a minor in Fresno in 2003, the agency said.

The man was brought back to Mexico following his arrest on Thursday. It’s the latest in a series of sex offender apprehensions so far this year, according to Border Patrol.

“This year, there has been an alarming uptrend in the apprehension of convicted sex offenders,” U.S. Border Patrol San Diego Sector Chief Patrol Agent Aaron Heitke said. “Thankfully, our agents are always vigilant for bad actors who attempt to cross the border illegally.”

Border Patrol encourages San Diegans to report suspicious activity by contacting the San Diego Sector at 619-498-9900.