SAN DIEGO (Border Report) — Tijuana’s municipal police department has announced it will set up nine DUI checkpoints around the city on Christmas Eve.

Officers will also ask people suspected of drinking and driving to take Breathalyzer tests.

The checkpoints will be in operation from 5 p.m. on Dec. 24 until 5 o’clock Christmas morning, said Felipe Tiznado, commander of Tijuana’s transit division.

“We’ll have three shifts of officers reinforcing the checkpoints, we’ll also do this on New Year’s Eve,” said Tiznado. “Almost 1,200 officers will be on patrol around the city looking for drunk drivers — they’ll focus on alcohol-related stops while still performing their everyday jobs, but this will be their emphasis.”

Earlier this year, the Tijuana City Council voted to increase the fine for people driving while under the influence.

Anyone found guilty of driving while impaired in Tijuana will now have to pay 20,000 pesos (about $1,200) double the previous fine.

According to the city, 70 percent of the money that comes in from these types of infractions will be used on children’s’ programs.

The rest will be used to support city libraries.