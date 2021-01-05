Tijuana native getting a shot to tryout for Dallas Cowboys

TIJUANA (Border Report) — At 6 feet, 7 inches tall and 298 pounds, Tijuana native Alfredo Gutiérrez has the size to play in the National Football League. Whether he has the talent remains to be seen.

But it’s a look the Dallas Cowboys are apparently willing to take.

Gutiérrez, who grew up in Tijuana and played collegiate football at a university in Monterrey, Mexico, has been chosen to be part of the NFL’s International Player Pathway Program in 2021.

The Cowboys have agreed to train him and perhaps grant his wish of playing in the NFL in the future.

Gutiérrez hopes to follow the same path as another offensive lineman from Mexico, Isaac Alarcón, who is now a member of the Cowboys.

The NFL’s Pathway Program has been in place since 2017, offering talented international players the opportunity to train and learn from teams like the Cowboys during a year-long tryout.

It has proven beneficial for several players, including Cincinnati Bengals tight end Moritz Böhringer and New England Patriots fullback Jakob Johnson, both from Germany, and Australia native Jordan Mailata, who is an offensive tackle for the Philadelphia Eagles.

Gutiérrez will begin his training in the coming weeks with the hope of making the team’s practice squad in the fall.

