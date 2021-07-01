Thursday is the last day for San Diego Convention Center to house young migrant girls

The San Diego Convention Center has been housing young migrants since March unaccompanied children who were apprehended while crossing the border. (Salvador Rivera/Border Report)

SAN DIEGO (Border Report) — Since March, the San Diego Convention Center has been housing young minors who crossed the border without their parents or family, so-called unaccompanied minors. The last of the migrants, 11 girls, were expected to leave before midnight this morning.

According to Cristina Kapustj, a spokeswoman for the Department of Health and Human Services, these girls were going to be turned over to sponsors throughout the United States.

The last day was supposed to be July 15th.

According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection statistics, the number of apprehensions for children has been dropping since April, when 16,900 apprehensions were made. In May, the number was 13,900.

The San Diego Convention Center will begin hosting regular events at some point in August after a thorough cleanup, officials at the facility said.

Before the migrant children arrived, the convention center was being used to house homeless individuals.

“I’m so proud of our San Diego community for coming together to ensure the wellbeing of more than 2 thousand children as they awaited reunification,” San Diego County Supervisor Nora Vargas said. “While their time here was short, I am happy we provided them with care that they desperately needed, and educational and recreational programs to enrich their lives in their journey.”

