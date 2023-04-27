SAN DIEGO — Looking for something to do this weekend south of the border? You have some options:

Mexico Resort Take Over – April 27 through 30 at Las Rocas Resort and Spa in Rosarito. Promoters promise some of the world’s top music talent including Joshwa, OMNOM, Marry Droppinz, Lubelski, Yolanda Be Cool, Luke Andy, Bingewatch, Manics, Neccnoh and many more.

Royal Fest – April 29, 2 p.m. It’s a festival of animation. Location is the BIT Center in Tijuana. Blvd. Gustavo Díaz Ordaz, No. 12415, Fracc. El Paraíso.

French Wine Scholar Intensive – April 29, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. The French Wine Scholar program is designed for advanced students of wine, whether professionals or serious wine hobbyists. Plaza del Río 7126, Río Tijuana 3a. Etapa, 3a. Etapa del Río, Tijuana.

Figurespalooza – April 29, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Free event featuring collectibles, toys and figurines up for sale. La Bohème, Calle Sexta, Flores Magón 8086, Zona Centro., Tijuana.

Greenway en la Expo Artesanal Tijuana – April 28, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Free Tijuana Cultural Center, Paseo de los Héroes 9350, Zona Urbana Río Tijuana.