Místico will be in action this Sunday in Tijuana, an option for those seeking something to do in Baja this weekend. (Courtesy; Arena Big Punch)

SAN DIEGO — As they normally do, many people who live north of the border will venture into Northern Baja California this weekend for fun and excitement.

And they have several options.

This Saturday beginning at 7 p.m. the 23rd edition of Rock N Space will take place.

It’s a mixture of hard driving Rock and Roll in a psychedelic dark space.

Cost is about $15 per person. It takes place at El Encierro, located at 10185 Boulevard Agua Caliente in Tijuana.

Another rock show is slated for Saturday also starting at 7 p.m.

This is the Metallica Experience.

It’s a tribute to Metallica, the popular band from Los Angeles.

Tickets cost $15. It’s happening at SCI HOP BREWING CO. Its address is Rampa José María Morelos 180 in Tijuana.

If wine is your drink of choice, the Rosarito Wine Festival might be a place to check out.

It will feature vinos from some of the best wineries in Mexico, especially from the nearby Guadalupe Valley, regarded as the Napa of Latin America.

Tickets cost about $56. They’ll start pouring at 4 p.m.

Sunday, July 23 marks the return of Místico to the wrestling ring in Tijuana.

He is one of the most popular Lucha Libre wrestlers in the sport now.

Místico will headline a card that begins at 4:30 at Arena Big Punch. The address is Pinos de Aguero 22116 in Tijuana.

Tickets cost about $9 for general admission.