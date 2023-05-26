SAN DIEGO — Sales of mezcal have increased globally in recent years including $840 million in 2022, according to future market Insights.

Its popularity continues to grow as more and more people are introduced to mezcal in their drinks, especially while on vacation in Mexico.

Connoisseurs say mezcal offers more distinct flavors when compared to tequila, which is made from only blue agave. Mezcal can be made from up to 30 different agave varieties, giving it an overall smoky flavor. Mezcal can also have floral, fruity and earthy notes.

If you want to learn more about Mezcal, how it’s made, and about its different flavors, there’s an event in Tijuana on Saturday from 3 to 10 p.m. Admission is 300 pesos, or a little more than $15.

It’s called Encuentro Maestros del Mezcal and it’s happening at La Destilera located at 1879 Avenida Pio Pico in Tijuana.

If you’re willing to go a bit further south in Rosarito, you can experience Rosarito Art Walk this Memorial Day weekend.

The event takes place Saturday and Sunday at the State Center of Arts in Playas de Rosarito from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. The address is Paseo La Cascada 22701 in Rosarito. Admission is free.

It features exhibits and displays from artists and chefs from both sides of the border, craft beer and wines from the region will also be available.

An Otaku event, called Revolución Otaku, featuring artists in this genre will happen Saturday in Tijuana from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Trompo Interactive Museum located at Avenida de los Insurgentes s/n, Rio Tijuana. Otaku involves animation, manga and video game art.