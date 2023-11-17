SAN DIEGO — Being on the border surrounded by migrants and immigration, it’s only fitting the city of Tijuana host the International Migration Film Festival.

The event is scheduled for this Saturday at 6 p.m.

It’s happening at the old Bujazán Cinema located at 1337 Avenida Constitución in Tijuana.

Admission is free.

Several short films will be shown followed by the film Espiral, a production about men who migrate to the U.S. in search of a better life but actually end up putting their families in danger back home.

Aura Sensations 2

Dubbed a mesmerizing fusion of music, art, and technology, unlocking the secrets of sensory perception, Aura Sensations 2 takes place Friday from 10:30 p.m. to 2 a.m.

It’s taking place at Casa Badóh, located at 10 Avenida de los Héroes in Tijuana.

Cost is 300 pesos or about $17.