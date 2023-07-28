SAN DIEGO — Dust off those bell-bottoms, white three-piece suit and black shirt for a night of disco in Tijuana.

It’s part of the free summer party at El Encierro in Tijuana, which is happening from 8 p.m. Saturday to 2 a.m. Sunday morning.

Promoters say the event is open to all music enthusiasts and lovers of the disco genre.

The event is taking place at the El Encierro Ruin Bar located at 10185 Boulevard Agua Caliente in Tijuana. It is recommended you get there early as space is limited.

This weekend, on both Saturday and Sunday ‘La Little Cow’ music festival is taking place featuring what is called Dark Psy / Hi-Tech music and atmosphere.

It takes place at Plaza Fiesta on Paseo de los Heroes in Tijuana.

DJs will start pumping out the music at 7 p.m. on Saturday and on Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets are available for as low as $16.