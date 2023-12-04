SAN DIEGO — An investigation is underway after a 13-year-old arrived at the U.S.-Mexico border injured and later died, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) reports.

According to CBP and CalFire, the teen arrived at the border fence near Jacumba on Saturday just after 10:30 a.m. with traumatic injuries. No details about what the injuries were or how he sustained them were immediately available.

Authorities said border Patrol agents, local Mexican and U.S. first responders started immediate medical care on the teen.

CalFire reports firefighters and paramedics arrived while CPR was being performed on the 13-year-old male when they stepped in to begin advanced life support.

The 13-year-old, who was not identified, died from his injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene.

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department also responded to the incident. Customs and Border Protection’s Office of Professional Responsibility is investigating the incident.