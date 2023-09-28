OTAY MESA, Calif. — Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating four suspects in connection to a deadly shooting in Otay Mesa.

According to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department, Cal Fire San Diego firefighters located a man who had been shot near the base of the U.S.-Mexico border fence around 1:30 p.m. on Friday, July 28.

Sheriff’s deputies were called in to investigate the shooting.

The victim’s location was reported to be about three miles east of the Otay Mesa Port of Entry. He told deputies that he and his friend had crossed into the U.S. through a gap in the border fence the night before, authorities explained.

After crossing, the man says they were contacted by a group of four Hispanic men. The suspects reportedly asked the victim and his friend who they had paid to cross the border, SDSO explained further.

When the victim informed the suspects they had not paid, he and his friend were allegedly forced to walk up a mountain, ordered to get on their knees, and then were both shot, authorities said.

After the suspects left, the victim told authorities he checked on his friend, but he was deceased. He then walked along the border fence until he ran into Cal Fire San Diego firefighters.

At this time, the only information on the suspects are composite sketches of three of the four men involved in the shootings.

Suspect No. 1

The shooter (shown in the above sketch) is described as a Hispanic man standing about 5 feet, 7 inches tall with a skinny build. He was wearing a backwards FOX hat. (San Diego County Sheriff’s Department)

Suspect No. 2

The second suspect is described as a Hispanic man between 35 and 40 years old, standing about 5 feet, 9 inches tall with a medium build. (San Diego County Sheriff’s Department)

Suspect No. 3

A third suspect is described as a Hispanic man between 25 and 30 years old, standing about 5 feet, 9 inches tall with a skinny build. (San Diego County Sheriff’s Department)

Anyone with information about this incident or that may recognize any of the suspects are encouraged to call the Sheriff’s Homicide Unit at (858) 285-6330.