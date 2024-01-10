SAN DIEGO — A suspected smuggling boat washed ashore overnight in Ocean Beach, authorities told FOX 5 Wednesday morning.

According to the San Diego Police Department, lifeguards spotted a boat near the Santa Cruz Cliffs just before midnight.

An official with the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department confirmed lifeguards found six people at the scene in total.

In video captured at the scene (seen at the top of this page), multiple people appeared to be detained by U.S. Border Patrol agents.

No further details are available at this time.