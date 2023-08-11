A “suspicious vessel” carrying 14 passengers near the coast of Solana Beach was intercepted by the U.S. Coast Guard Thursday. (KSWB)

SAN DIEGO — A “suspicious vessel” carrying 14 passengers near the coast of Solana Beach was intercepted by the U.S. Coast Guard Thursday.

That’s according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection public affairs officer Michael J. Scappechio, who says each person on board was determined to be in the country illegally.

This came after San Diego Sector Border Patrol received a report of a “suspicious vessel” near the coast of Carlsbad around 10:30 a.m.

USGC responded, located the vessel near the coast of Solana Beach, and ultimately transported both the vessel and its occupants to a nearby harbor, CBP confirmed.

After agents conducted immigration inspections and determined they were all illegal immigrants, the individuals were transported to a nearby Border Patrol station for processing and further investigation, Scappechio explained.

Border Patrol seized the vessel and CBP says one passenger is suspected of human smuggling.

There have been 615 documented maritime smuggling events in the Southern California region this fiscal year, according to Scappechio.

The identities of the 14 passengers have not been released.