SAN YSIDRO, Calif. — After recent State Department warnings against traveling to Mexico ahead of spring break, new concerns are arising as the FBI investigates four U.S. citizens kidnapped at gunpoint there.

The State Department is warning U.S. citizens “do not travel” to five Mexican states. This comes after four U.S. citizens were kidnapped near the Texas-Mexico border. Authorities says they were in the country to buy medicine.

“I have gone to Mexico for all sorts of things whether it be for fun, leisure, vacation, just to see friends,” says traveler Jacob Felix. “Mexico is pretty popular for that kind of stuff. It’s very, very cheap. If you’ve ever been to Mexico or if anyone’s ever been to TJ in general, every corner has a pharmacy on it.”

The State Department also warns Americans to reconsider travel to Baja California where this traveler is headed for the night.

“I think we always have to be aware of what’s going on around us but we also can’t let fear dictate our decisions. I’m not going to be going for that long but I appreciate the heads up,” says travelers John Gustafson.

The State Department Travel Advisory says in part:

“Violent crime – such as homicide, kidnapping, carjacking, and robbery – is widespread and common in Mexico. The U.S. government has limited ability to provide emergency services to U.S. citizens in many areas of Mexico…”

“I think it’s just kind of wrong place wrong time. It’s very unfortunate what happened but you know bad stuff happens everywhere,” Felix said. “I don’t think you should let this one negative situation affect the entire country of Mexico.”

The FBI is also offering a $50,000 reward for the return of the kidnapped victims and the arrest of those involved.