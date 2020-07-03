Sky-writing planes creating ‘art’ along US-Mexico border from California to Texas

Border Report

by: Salvador Rivera

Posted: / Updated:

In Plain Sight is planning on sky-writing signs like this one over detention centers, border crossings and federal buildings all along the border and in other parts of the country during the 4th of July Holiday. (Courtesy:In Plain Sight)

SAN DIEGO (Border Report) — In Plain Sight, a coalition of 80 artists is spending the 4th of July weekend creating artwork dedicated to the abolition of immigration detention in the United States.

According to its website, the group uses art to expose abuses in American detention centers.

Beginning Friday, July 3, they will launch sky-typing plane fleets to spell out artist-generated messages over 80 detention facilities, immigration courts, border crossings, sites of former internment camps, and other historically significant landmarks like Ellis Island.

“A lot of the messages you’ll see have to do with abolishing detention center sites,” said Yunuen, one of the artists participating in the project.

Organizers say they have hired every sky-typing fleet in the country to participate over the 4th of July weekend.

“This is going to be also a message of hope for many people who are incarcerated, there’s also children at these detention centers who are not going to be released continuing to be separated from their families,” said Yunuen.

The planes will fly mostly in Southern California and Texas:

San Diego Locations 

San Diego Field OfficeYunuen Rhi
San Diego Immigration CourtNicole Solis-Sison
US/Mexico Beach Borderrafa esparza
U.S. Customs and Border Protection – San Ysidro Port of EntryJulieta Venegas
Cross Border Xpress CBXMarcos Erre Ramirez 
Otay Mesa Detention CenterBerto Lule, ACLU SO CAL (Guadalupe Rosalis) 
Otay Mesa Immigration Court#MeTooBehindBars

Texas Locations

LOCATIONARTIST
Central Texas Detention FacilityCruz Ortiz
South Texas ICE Processing Center – San Antonio Field OfficeZackary Drucker, Familia TQLM
South Texas Family Residential CenterMary Kelly
La Salle County Regional Detention Center – San Antonio Field OfficePaulo Riveros 
Laredo Detention CenterS.J. Norman
U.S. Customs and Border Protection – Laredo Juarez-Lincoln Port of EntryDevon Tsuno
Gateway To The Americas International BridgeRavon Chicon
US Customs and Border Protection / International BridgeSky Hopkina
Rio Grande Detention Center – San Antonio Field OfficeGala Porras-Kim
Webb County Detention CenterArmando Ibañez
US Customs and Border Protection – Roma Port of EntryKent Monkman
US Customs and Border Protection – Rio Grande Port of EntryTayhana
US Border Patrol Central Processing Center / Ursula Detention CenterJavier Zamora
Donna Rio Bravo International BridgeCentral American Research Policy Institute
Border Patrol Station, WesalacoTitus Kaphar
East Hidalgo Detention CenterBrian Herrera
Willacy County Correction CenterSam Van Aken
Coastal Bend Detention CenterMaria Gaspar
U.S. Customs and Border Protection – Corpus Christi Border Patrol StationMarty Two Bulls
Nueces County JailSusan Stilton 

Artists say the messages should be visible for up to seven minutes depending on the weather conditions.

