Methamphetamines were found concealed in a vehicle at the Calexico West Port of Entry. (Credit: CBP)

CALEXICO, Calif. — Over $360,000 worth of methamphetamines were found concealed in a vehicle at the Calexico West Port of Entry Wednesday, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection said.

CBP says officers encountered a 20-year-old man shortly before 10 a.m. who was driving a 2013 sedan and was applying for admission into the U.S. It was reported that one the officers noticed plastic wrapped packages in the floorboard of the vehicle during initial inspection.

At that point, the traveler and vehicle were referred to a secondary inspection, CBP said. A canine enforcement team responded and alerted officers to the presence of narcotics.

According to CBP, 41 packages were extracted from the floorboard and seats of the sedan. The contents — which weighed in at 242.64 pounds — tested positive for methamphetamines. Officials say the estimated street value of the drugs equated to $363,960.

Methamphetamines were found concealed in a vehicle at the Calexico West Port of Entry. (Credit: CBP)

The 20-year-old driver was detained and turned over to Homeland Security Investigations for further processing. Both the vehicle and narcotics were seized by CBP.

“The dedication and vigilance of our CBP officers is truly commendable,” said Roque Caza, the area port director for Calexico. “Every single say, their attention to detail makes our communities safer.”