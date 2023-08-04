SAN DIEGO — The 31st edition of Rosarito’s Fish and Seafood Festival takes place Sunday, with several wineries also showcasing their best wines.

20 restaurants from Northern Baja will be serving their famous seafood dishes to visitors, and some of the areas best-known chefs will be conducting cooking demonstrations at the event.

The festival is taking place from 1 to 9 p.m. at the Rosarito Beach Hotel located at 31 Boulevard Benito Juárez in Rosarito.

The cost is $33 per person.

Another event in Tijuana this weekend will be held in honor of World Maternal Lactation Week, where organizers are hosting an event to promote breastfeeding and its benefits.

Promotional flyer for breastfeeding event in Tijuana. (Courtesy: Tetada Masiva 2023)

Pregnant women, mothers, health care professionals and those who support and encourage breastfeeding are invited to attend.

The event is free of charge and is taking place at Parque Morelos Tijuana located at Boulevard Insurgentes 16000 in Tijuana.