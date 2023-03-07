OTAY MESA, Calif. — A Romanian national in the custody at the Otay Mesa Detention Center died on Sunday, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials said.

Cristian Dumitascu, 50, was detained by the ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations San Diego field office on March 1 — several days after Border Patrol first encountered him near the Otay Mesa Port of Entry.

The first immigration hearing for Dumitascu was scheduled for March 16.

His cause of death has not been determined at this time, pending an autopsy, according to ICE.

Officials say that the Romanian Embassy in Washington, D.C. and next of kin have been notified of Dumitascu’s passing.

ICE officials said in a release that all individuals in custody undergo health screenings within 12 hours after arriving at each detention facility, with a full health assessment after 14 days.