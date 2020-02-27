‘Restore Asylum’: Medical professionals protest migrant detention camps

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (BORDER REPORT) — Members of a group called Doctors for Camp Closures stood on a bridge above the southbound lanes at the San Ysidro Border crossing holding up 13 letters made up of shiny lights.

The lights spelled out two words: “Restore Asylum.” They wanted to “highlight” what they call harm being caused by the White House’s border policies.

Similar protests were staged in cities across the U.S., including Houston, Los Angeles, Minneapolis, Plymouth, Newton, New York City and Washington, D.C.

“We feel it is our responsibility as professionals and people of conscience to speak out against the harms caused by U.S. immigration policies, including MPP/remain in Mexico, detention, deportation and family separation. These policies cause violence to people who enter the U.S. seeking asylum and safety for themselves and their families,” said protester Tari Gilbert.

In recent months, Gilbert and dozens of health care professionals have sought to provide health care for children who are held at Border Patrol camps around the country, something they pledge to continue doing.