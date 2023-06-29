CBP says officers found fentanyl pills hidden in several compartments of vehicle at the San Ysidro Port of Entry on June 16, 2023. (Photo: CBP)

SAN DIEGO — A woman was detained earlier this month for an alleged narcotic smuggling attempt at the San Ysidro Port of Entry.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) says a 29-year-old woman, who was accompanied by her 8-year-old child, provided valid travel documents while attempting to cross the border in a 2010 sedan on June 16.

During an initial inspection, CBP says officers noticed plastic wrapped packages in the rear quarter panels of the vehicle, prompting them to refer the traveler for further examination.

Officers then discovered a total of 61 packages in the dashboard, driver and passenger seats, rear quarter panels and gas tank of the vehicle, CBP explained. Officials say the pills in the packages tested positive as fentanyl.

“Our officers work diligently to counteract complex smuggling techniques through a layered enforcement strategy. This is especially important with a drug as dangerous as fentanyl,” said Mariza Marin, Port Director for the San Ysidro Port of Entry. “The dedication and hard work of our officers exemplify CBP’s commitment to the protection of our borders and communities.”

In total, CBP seized 14 packages of assorted or rainbow pills, 16 packages of pink pills and 31 packages of blue pills, which combined weighed 42.15 pounds.

The thwarted narcotics had an estimated street value of $2,250,000, according to CBP.

The woman was detained and turned over to the custody of Homeland Security Investigations for further disposition. Meanwhile, authorities say the child was released to the custody of a family member.

Both the vehicle and narcotics were seized by CBP.