SAN DIEGO — Qualcomm, based in San Diego and worldwide leader in the manufacturing of semiconductors, has announced plans to open a facility in Tijuana.

According to Baja California Governor Marina del Pilar Ávila Olmeda, operations will begin in the fall of this year.

“Qualcomm has the full support of the government for its investment and operation of its new facility,” Ávila Olmeda said.

Qualcomm issued a joint statement with the governor’s office announcing its arrival in Mexico but did not provide any details about the number of employees or exactly where the facility will be located.

“We are pleased to expand Qualcomm Technologies’ engineering and operations footprint to Tijuana and to strengthen our presence and commitment in Mexico and access the region’s engineering talent pool,” said Roawen Chen, senior V.P. for Qualcomm Technologies.

Baja California’s Economy and Innovation Secretary Kurt Ignacio Honold welcomed Qualcomm to Tijuana and praised its history and success in wireless technology.

“This company has been fundamental in the design and development of semiconductors revolutionizing cell communications including advance connectivity,” said Honold.

According to North American Production Sharing Inc., a company based in Solana Beach, California, it was selected by Qualcomm to establish and provide ongoing administrative services for Qualcomm’s Tijuana operations.

“The initial motivating factor in looking to expand in Tijuana was the company’s internal growth, the fact that Qualcomm was running out of space at its San Diego headquarters,” wrote NAPS in a statement. “Because of its geographic proximity, only 30 minutes from Qualcomm’s manufacturing facility in San Diego, Tijuana was a natural choice for expansion.”