SAN DIEGO — Border commuters are feeling better, as are taxi and rideshare drivers, now that the pedestrian crossing on the westside of the San Ysidro Port of Entry has reopened.

FOX 5 was at the border at 6 a.m. Thursday when the general public was allowed to use PedWest once again.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection had been periodically closing the facility to the public to be able to process the influx of migrants who are seeking asylum. That is still happening; however, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security decided it was time to reopen PedWest.

Local business owners say they’ve lost a lot of revenue because shopping declined due to the on-and-off again closures, something especially true this past holiday season.

Aside from the local economy taking a hit, FOX 5 has learned the inconvenience been emotionally and physically draining for many regular border crossers who come to the U.S. to work and go to school.

Teenager Diego Felix crosses the border to go to school in the morning. He says it was a nightmare having to only use the PedEast Facility.

“Wake up at 3 a.m. to go to school at 8:30. It was hard, very,” he said.

Until further notice, PedWest hours will be limited. People crossing from Mexico into the U.S. can do so from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. The southbound operation will be from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m.