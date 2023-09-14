SAN YSIDRO, Calif. — Pedestrian processing at the Ped West facility in San Ysidro is temporarily suspended, said U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

As of Thursday morning, the crossing area has been closed off to allow CBP’s San Diego Office of Field Operations to assist the U.S. Border Patrol in processing noncitizens who have arrived between the ports of entry.

In a news release Wednesday, CBP explained that these efforts “will focus primarily on vulnerable populations to include families and unaccompanied children.” Officials say the agency’s mission is to ensure the safety and well-being of those in custody.

During this temporary suspension, as many lanes as possible will open at the Ped East crossing to accommodate those who typically use Ped West, said CBP.

Travelers in the general public can monitor border wait times with hourly updates here.

According to CBP, this temporary suspension will not impact current scheduled processing of CBP One appointments at the San Ysidro Port of Entry.