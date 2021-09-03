Panga comes to shore in Pacific Beach ahead of increased patrols

SAN DIEGO — A panga was spotted along the Pacific Beach shoreline early Friday.

Video showed the boat abandoned near Law Street Beach before sunrise. The small boats are commonly used for smuggling people into the United States with at least nine pangas washing up on local shores since May.

It was unclear how many people were on the boat Friday morning, and whether anyone was taken into custody after it came to shore.

Border Patrol says since October 1, 2020, its San Diego sector has intervened in 330 maritime related events and made 1,751 arrests associated with the events.

Friday’s sighting comes as Customs and Border Protection plans to ramp up patrols by land, sea and air this weekend. The agency said San Diegans will see an increase in law enforcement along the coast.

Anyone who sees smuggling-related activity is asked to call the Joint Harbor Operations Center at (800) 854-9834 *1 to report it.

FOX 5 is working to learn more about the panga sighting. Check back for updates on this developing story.