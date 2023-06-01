SAN DIEGO — A shipment of kale with $38 million worth of methamphetamine was seized over the weekend at the Otay Mesa Cargo Facility, authorities said.

The drug bust occurred Saturday around 12:08 p.m. when U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers inspected a tractor-trailer driven by a 34-year-old man, CBP said in a news release Wednesday.

During the examination, a CBP officer found 268 packages concealed within the shipment of kale, according to officials. Authorities confirmed the packages tested positive for methamphetamine, weighing 5,788.41 pounds and with an estimated street value of $38,070,910.

“The collaborative effort of our CBP officers to achieve a common goal is remarkably inspiring,” said Rosa Hernandez, Port Director for the Otay Mesa Cargo Facility. “Our officers exemplify this every day as they dedicate themselves to protecting and serving their communities with unwavering commitment and outstanding work.”

The driver of the tractor-trailer was detained and turned over to the custody of Homeland Security Investigations for further investigation, per CBP.

CBP seized the tractor, trailer and drugs.