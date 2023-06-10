Drugs were found hidden in a tractor-trailer at the Calexico East Cargo Facility on June 2, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection said. (CBP)

CALEXICO, Calif. — Authorities last week seized $4 million worth of drugs in a tractor-trailer carrying brussels sprouts, border officials said.

The incident occurred on June 2 around 7:28 p.m. at the Calexico East Cargo Facility, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) stated in a news release Friday.

CBP officers inspected a tractor-trailer, driven by a 51-year-old man, containing brussels sprouts. When they further searched the vehicle, officer found a total of 148 packages hidden within the floor and roof of the trailer.

The packages tested positive for methamphetamine, weighing a total of 2,052.20 pounds and with an estimated street value of $4,309,620, authorities confirmed.

“Smugglers are constantly utilizing innovative methods to conceal narcotics,” said Roque Caza, Calexico Area Port Director. “By combining officer intuition and utilizing advanced technology, officers were able to make a notable discovery within a shipment of produce. Excellent work by our CBP officers.”

CBP detained the driver who was then turned over to the custody of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) for further disposition, officials said.