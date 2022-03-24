SAN DIEGO — The Biden administration announced Thursday a new rule to expedite the asylum seeker process.

“The current system for handling asylum claims at our borders has long needed repair,” said Alejandro N. Mayorkas, Department of Homeland Security Secretary.

The new rule would authorize asylum officers with U.S Citizenship and Immigration Services to consider the asylum applications in comparison to an immigration judge.

“Through this rule, we are building a more functional and sensible asylum system to ensure that individuals who are eligible will receive protection more swiftly, while those who are not eligible will be rapidly removed,” Mayorkas said.

Immigration Attorney Cesar Luna, with Luna Law and Associates, says the new rule is “a step in the right direction,” but could take away someone’s due process if they are denied the right to seek asylum by the officer.

“We need to be careful not to replace speedy processes with a fair process,” Luna said.

Ukrainians fleeing their country seeking asylum at the southern border are being let in under “humanitarian parole” and are being exempted by Title 42.

“Right now we are seeing based on politics, people are being exempted from Title 42, which is what we are seeing with Ukrainians as opposed to people of color, people from Haiti or from Central America – we are seeing a clear disparity, which has not been clearly explained by the administration,” Luna said.

President Biden also announced Thursday he will allow 100,000 Ukrainian refugees into the U.S. Refugees’ status is granted outside the U.S, while an asylum seeker is granted asylee status after entering the county or seeking admission at a Port of Entry.

The new rule does not apply to unaccompanied minors, and will be implemented at the end of May.