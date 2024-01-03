McALLEN, Texas (Border Report) — The former No. 2 for the North American Development Bank (NADBank) has taken over as its new CEO, the organization announced Wednesday.

John Beckham is the new CEO of the North American Development Bank. (NADBank Photo)

John Beckham, who served as NADBank’s deputy managing director since 2021, is now its managing director in charge of all environmental infrastructure projects and operations along the U.S. and Mexico border.

The board of the binational financial institution appointed Beckham, whose four-year term began Monday.

“I am honored to assume the position of CEO of NADBank and will continue working to advance its environmental mission and consolidate the institution as a binational leader in supporting the transition to a greener economy through innovative financing and more robust partnerships with stakeholders,” Beckham said in a statement.

NADBank provides direct financing to public and private entities for the implementation of infrastructure projects in all environmental sectors along the border.

The board also recently approved a four-year strategic plan through 2028 that focuses on improving water infrastructure along the border. This includes wastewater problems and accelerating investments in greener mobility to improve the health and lives of border residents.

Water projects were stressed during the organization’s 2023 NADBank Summit held in August in San Antonio, where the agency is headquartered.

“The strategic plan sets ambitious targets for growing the bank’s project portfolio over the next five years, but with the solid support of its shareholders and board and the dedication and experience of its staff, the bank is ready to meet the challenge,” Beckham said.

Beckham succeeds NADBank’s former Managing Director Calixto Mateos Hanel.

Sandra Sanchez can be reached at SSanchez@BorderReport.com.