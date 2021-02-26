New film documents plight of migrants forced to wait out asylum process in Mexico

SAN DIEGO (Border Report) — A documentary film about the plight of people waiting under the Migrant Protocols Program in Mexico is about to be released. It was produced by the U.S. Committee for Refugees and Immigrants, which has offices throughout the world.

Jose Muzquiz is the head of USCRI office in Mexico. (Salvador Rivera/Border Report)

The film’s central figure is a woman named Sarahy Rodriguez, a 27-year old from Honduras.

Rodriguez and producers from the Habesha Project describe her two-year stay in Tijuana and her frustrations while waiting for her asylum case to be heard in the United States.

“Sarahy is a great example of someone who has had to endure,” said Jose Muzquiz, who heads USCRI’s Mexico office. “She’s a person that has all her files in order, all her dates, we thought she was a great example of the situation that thousands of people are enduring here at the border right now.”

Muzquiz says the film, titled My Day Will Come, will be screened in the coming days by private groups at colleges and universities on both sides of the border, but eventually it will be made public in various platforms.

“The documentary was a way to get a sense of the situation on the ground and also to help make awareness about the plight of asylum-seekers under the MPP program,” Muzquiz said.

According to Muzquiz, producers want viewers to come away with, among many things, empathy for asylum-seekers and migrants.

“The MPP is not just three letters or thousands of people, but actual human beings that have lives and hopes and have great needs right now, we wanted to raise awareness of the situation and to rally people to do what they can for the plight of refugees here in the border region.”

Until it is released publicly, the documentary’s trailer is available and accessible to anyone who wants to see it on YouTube.

Visit the BorderReport.com homepage for the latest exclusive stories and breaking news about issues along the United States-Mexico border.