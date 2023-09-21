SAN DIEGO — The Biden administration is taking new actions to address the influx of migrants arriving to the southern border.

Homeland Security is increasing border enforcement and accelerating the process to give some migrants work permits while they wait for their asylum cases to be heard.

The Biden administration announced Wednesday the Department of Defense is providing additional military personnel to the support border efforts.

This is on top of the 2,500 National Guard troops that have already been assisting.

Additionally, 800 new active-duty personnel are coming to assist at the southwest border.

They will help with logistics and other functions at the border to allow more U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers to return to their core responsibilities.

Homeland Security will grant Temporary Protective Status to migrants from Venezuela due to extraordinary conditions in their home country. The department will also now expedite work permits for them while they wait for their asylum cases to be heard in the U.S.