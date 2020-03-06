TIJUANA, Mexico (Border Report) — Crime figures recently released by the Baja California State Police reveal that Tijuana has experienced a high number of murders so far in 2020.

The shocking number that jumps out: 327. That’s the number of murders so far this year.

The killings are attributed to the ongoing wave of violence between rival cartels just south of the U.S.-Mexico border in Tijuana.

In comparison, the number of murders just north of the border in San Diego was 50 for all of 2019.

The level of violent robberies is also up, according to stats furnished by Baja State Police. This type of crime has seen a 40% increase in the first 10 weeks of the year. The latest involved a dry cleaning business, where the thieves brutally assaulted one of the employees.

A citizen’s group, called Consejo Ciudadanos de Seguridad Publica, has an advisory function and serves as a liaison between residents and public safety agencies.

According to CCSP, the Tijuana Municipal Police doesn’t have the resources to properly patrol the streets. “There’s a shortage of patrol cars, equipment and personnel,” said Juan Manuel Hernandez Niebla, head of the CCSP in Tijuana.

Tijuana’s mayor, Arturo Gonzalez Cruz, responded by saying his administration has “already doubled efforts to try and cut down crime.”