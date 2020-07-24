Mother had load of meth with 6-year-old daughter in car, CBP says

Border Patrol agents arrested a woman who was traveling with her 6-year-old daughter while smuggling meth inside the car’s gas tank. The 28 bundles of meth weighed 28.88 pounds. (CBP)

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — A woman accused of smuggling meth had her 6-year-old with her when border agents pulled her over Tuesday between San Diego and Los Angeles.

U.S. Border Patrol agents stopped the 38-year-old woman on Interstate 5. She permitted agents to search her car, a which point a drug-sniffing dog alerted alert agents to the presence of narcotics.

Agents searched the car and found 28 bundles of meth in the car’s gas tank. The drugs weighed about 29 pounds.

The Drug Enforcement Administration took custody of the woman and seized the drugs, while Child Protective Services took the child. Border agents seized the vehicle, a 2003 Honda Accord.

