IMPERIAL BEACH, Calif. – More than 220 migrants recently were taken into custody in a 72-hour span after crossing into the U.S. near Imperial Beach, U.S. Customs and Border Protection reported.

The vast majority arrested in separate incidents on July 23 and 26 were from Brazil with detainees coming from 13 different countries, the agency said in a news release. More than half of them came July 23 when 123 migrants crossed into the country about 6:40 p.m., the second-largest group encountered by agents in the San Diego area this fiscal year.

“I am proud of the effort our agents do daily in continuing to secure the Border, especially considering encounters at the border have been increasing for the past two years,” San Diego Sector Chief Patrol Agent Aaron Heitke was quoted as saying.

In all, the groups were comprised of 167 single adults and 57 family unit members, the agency said. They were taken to a nearby station and cleared after a medical evaluation.

As most of the migrants were non-Spanish speakers, agents from the San Diego Sector were working to locate resources for translation support to work through cases.

Suspicious activity near the border can be reported to U.S. Border Patrol by calling 619-498-9900.