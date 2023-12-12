EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — A migrant woman from Guatemala died from an apparent fall from the border wall in September in San Diego, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said Tuesday.

A U.S. Border Patrol agent responded to an area west of the Otay Mesa Port of Entry after spotting a group of individuals scaling both barriers on the afternoon of Sept. 15.

When the agent arrived, he encountered only the woman lying on the ground on the U.S. side of the 30-foot wall and called for assistance.

A second agent arrived, assessed the woman and determined that she had suffered significant head trauma and was nonresponsive with no pulse, CBP said.

About 15 minutes later, members of the San Diego fire and police departments arrived. Emergency crews declared the woman dead at 2:48 p.m., noting significant head trauma.

An autopsy is pending.

CBP said that the five other individuals who scaled the border wall got away.

According to a CBP news release, this incident is under review by CBP’s Office of Professional Responsibility, the San Diego Police Department, and the San Diego Medical Examiner’s Office. The Department of Homeland Security’s Office of Inspector General also was notified.