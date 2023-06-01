SAN DIEGO — Volaris, Mexico’s biggest airline, has announced it is adding 10 daily flights from airports in Baja California to destinations such as San Jose del Cabo, Puerto Vallarta and Villaheromsa as well as other cities in Mexico.

The new service starts mid-July.

Among the new routes, travelers will now be able to fly from Mexicali to San Jose del Cabo and Puerto Vallarta.

Mexicali is located about 120 miles east of Tijuana and is the capital of Baja California.

Volaris has also added flights to and from Tijuana and Villahermosa, located close to the famous archeological site of Palenque in the state of Chiapas in southern Mexico.

The new routes include:

Ciudad Juárez – Mexicali

Hermosillo – Mexicali

Mexicali – Querétaro

Mexicali – Puerto Vallarta

Chihuahua – Mexicali

Mexicali – Oaxaca

Los Mochis – Mexicali

Mexicali – Tuxtla Gutiérrez

Tijuana – Villahermosa

Mexicali – San José del Cabo

“We are excited to expand our air connectivity from Baja California,” said Marina del Pilar, Baja California’s governor. “These new routes will promote our tourist industry and help our local economy.”

Governor del Pilar also stated they will continue their efforts to get other airlines to expand service into Baja California.