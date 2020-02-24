Mexican government pledges more national guard units in Tijuana to keep peace

More Mexican National Guard Troops are headed to Tijuana in coming months to help curtail drug violence and crime along the border.

TIJUANA, Baja California, Mexico (Border Report) — More than 400 Mexican National Guards troops are on their way to Tijuana to help curtail drug violence and help municipal police patrol streets and neighborhoods.

Tijuana Mayor Arturo González Cruz made the announcement over the weekend, a weekend that saw another four men murdered on Tijuana streets.

“The hope is that once we can find adequate housing and installations for these soldiers, we can start bringing them in so they can help us with public safety and overall security in our city,” González said.

González said he hopes that by mid-April or early May things will be ready for the troops. When pressed for the exact number of National Guard troops being sent to his city, the mayor said, “As many as we can get.”