SAN DIEGO — A Border Patrol agent found a man dead along the U.S.-Mexico border in San Diego County Thursday, authorities said.

The agent, who was patrolling the wall near Otay Mesa, came across the unidentified man about 7 a.m., the San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

The county Medical Examiner’s Office and the Sheriff’s Department were brought in to investigate the death, officials told FOX 5, though further updates on the investigation were not expected until some time Friday.