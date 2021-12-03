Man arrested on suspicion of smuggling $172K in meth

A K-9 discovers 69.1 pounds of methamphetamine at an immigration checkpoint in Salton City, Border Patrol agents said Friday.

SALTON CITY, Calif. — A man was arrested Thursday on suspicion of smuggling methamphetamine through an immigration checkpoint, Border Patrol agents said Friday.

Authorities confirmed the driver, a 20-year-old, was in possession of 69.1 pounds of methamphetamine valued at $172,750.

At around 7 a.m., a black 2008 Kia Rondo approached the Highway 86 checkpoint, when a Border Patrol K-9 detection team alerted to the back of the vehicle. As agents inspected the rear cargo compartment, border officials say they found eight bundles wrapped in shiny aluminum tape that tested tested positive for methamphetamine.

The driver, vehicle and narcotics were turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration, according to the El Centro Sector.