SAN DIEGO — A man was sentenced in federal court on Friday in relation to a fatal Christmas Day crash that occurred as the result of a human smuggling attempt near Otay Mesa, said U.S. Attorney Randy Grossman’s office.

Kevin Antonio Quevedo-Moncada, 23, pleaded guilty in October 2022 after admitting he picked up three undocumented migrants hiding around the Otay Mountain Wilderness, a remote area in San Diego County, on Dec. 25, 2021.

Officials say when Border Patrol agents attempted to stop his car, Quevedo-Moncada sped into a nearby campground where he drove erratically, nearly hitting several Border Patrol cars. He escaped the campground by ramming a Border Patrol car positioned at the exit.

Quevedo-Moncado then continued to flee down a winding, dark rural road that was slick from the rain and lost control of the car, launching it off the road and into a tree, authorities said. One of his passengers was killed in the crash.

Quevedo-Moncada, who was not seriously hurt in the crash, later admitted to authorities that he was being paid $2,000 to smuggle his passengers to Anaheim.

“This was an aggravated crime motivated by profit and committed with no regard for human life,” said U.S. Attorney Randy Grossman. “The passengers were treated as disposable cargo with predictably tragic results. We will continue to hold unscrupulous human smugglers responsible for the consequences of their greedy and deadly actions.”

Quevedo-Moncada was sentenced to 51 months, or 4.25 years, in prison.