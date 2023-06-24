SAN DIEGO — The Supreme Court has ruled 8-1 the states of Texas and Louisiana do not have standing to dictate immigration policy to the Biden administration.

Attorneys general for Texas and Louisiana sued the federal government after complaining of too many immigrants crossing border.

”It shows the court is getting tired of seeing the states trying to intervene to stop the federal government, which is not how we normally do business,” said Carl Luna, a professor of political science at University of San Diego.

The Biden administrations plan to prioritize violent criminal prosecutions was challenged by Texas and Louisiana with the states demanding all undocumented immigrants should be federal targets.

“Texas and Louisiana want to tell the immigration services, which is the federal government, how to do what it’s supposed to do, and that’s essentially the tail wagging the dog,” said Jan Bejar, a San Diego immigration attorney.

Immigration experts say undocumented immigrants who have not committed any crimes will be sleeping a little easier after the Biden policies take effect.