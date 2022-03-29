CORONADO, Calif. – U.S. Border Patrol agents are investigating two incidents this week involving jet skis near Silver Strand State Beach in Coronado.

At about 11:20 a.m. Monday, two jet skis were seen leaving the shoreline of the state beach traveling south past Imperial Beach Pier before crossing into Mexico, an agency spokesman said in an email Tuesday. Upon a search of that area, the jet skis were “spotted” and agents found footprints coming from the water east in the direction of Silver Strand Boulevard.

The most recent sighting came about 6:50 a.m. Tuesday when another jet ski was spotted on the Silver Strand shoreline. There, agents found an abandoned jet ski, but nothing else upon further investigation, the spokesman said.

The incidents come at a time when the agency is reporting an uptick in maritime smuggling events. In this fiscal year, Border Patrol is reporting 250 known smuggling events, which have yielded some 1,150 arrests. According to the agency, the San Diego Sector has seen individuals swimming around the border wall and using a number of devices to cross into the U.S. such as pangas, jet skis and bodyboards, among others.

The result can lead to dangerous — and, at times, deadly — occurrences on the water.

Earlier this month, a man and a woman were pulled from the water near Sunset Cliffs. They told investigators they were dropped off in the surf by two separate jet skis in a route that potentially began in Tijuana, Mexico, San Diego Fire-Rescue Battalion Chief Craig Newell said.

Getting them out of the water resulted in one of the “scariest and most treacherous rescues” in recent memory, according to Newell.

“It’s a miracle they were even found,” he said earlier in the month. “They were heard by someone. Thank goodness the lifeguards were close from Mission Bay. They were able to make an initial water rescue and get them secured, get them up on the rocks and get them up and evaluated by firefighters and paramedics.”

Last year, three people were killed and more than two dozens others were rescued from a boat that overturned and broke apart off the coast of Point Loma in a suspected smuggling operation.

The man accused of being behind the wheel of that boat later was charged in a federal grand jury indictment, including for attempted bringing in illegal aliens resulting in death and attempted bringing in illegal aliens for financial gain.

According to Naval Base Coronado, seven boats and four dingies also washed ashore due to Monday’s inclement weather on the naval base portion of the beach. There was one report of an occupant of a boat needing rescue, but no further details were available regarding the rescue. No injuries were reported.