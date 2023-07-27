SAN DIEGO — In 2019, the San Diego border sector walls were raised from 18 to 30 feet tall at a cost of roughly $147 million.

Dr. Jay Doucet, the chief trauma surgeon from UCSD Medical Center, says since the taller wall was put built, trauma injuries have been spiking.

“We were told the wall would be unclimbable, it is not. It is climbable, and the number of injuries is unexpected,” said Dr. Doucet.

For the first time, he says he’s now seeing people die from falls as they attempt to get into the U.S. from the southern border

“With the completion of the 30 foot wall in San Diego and Imperial Counties, we’ve seen a 1,400 times increase in border fall injuries, “ Dr. Docet continued.

UCSD Medical Center reported that 17 people have died falling over the wall and the rate of injuries are currently peaking with the wall falls not appearing to slow down.

“We would see 20-25 a year, and now we see about one a day,” said Dr. Docet. “We think we will see roughly 360 injuries from the border wall.”

The cost to treat these patients is extreme with UCSD Medical Center reporting roughly $1.7 million in loss in 2023 alone due to these incidents.

“We have so many patients falling off the wall with either open fractures, which is bone out of the skin, or with severe injuries to their brain or their spine,” the chief trauma surgeon explained.

Dr. Doucet says something needs to give because seeing the damage done to the people and paying for their medical costs one after another is not working for his hospital.

“There’s moral injury because it’s very hard for nurse and doctors to see the same kinds of injuries over and over again,” he said.