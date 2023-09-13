SAN DIEGO — Migrants from all over the world are arriving, once again, to the U.S.-Mexico border in hopes of seeking asylum.

FOX 5’s Elizabeth Alvarez spent Wednesday morning at the border to get a better look at ongoing conditions.

Men, women, and children were seen camped out between the primary and secondary border barriers. This area, according to Border Patrol, is considered part of U.S. territory.

It’s a similar scene to what developed back in May when Title 42 came to an end.

Some migrants told FOX 5 they are hoping to declare asylum, while others explained they are coming for economic reasons.

It was hard to gauge exactly how many were people behind the border barrier Wednesday, but migrant advocates who have been monitoring the situation say the numbers have been getting larger.

Upward toward 250 people were seen waiting to be picked up by Border Patrol Wednesday. Each migrant was given a color/coated wrist band by Border Patrol as a way for them to know when each migrant arrived and when they’ll be taken to be processed.