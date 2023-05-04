SAN DIEGO — As the U.S. gets closer to ending a pandemic-era immigration rule, there are concerns for the country’s asylum system and its capacity to process a possible surge of people.

On Wednesday, dozens of people were seen waiting outside the U.S.-Mexico border while searching for answers and direction on seeking asylum.

“I came with my family but my family went inside because they said they are only processing women and children at the moment, so I’m just here trying to wait my turn,” said one Jamaican national who asked to remain anonymous.

The migrant got separated from his family. He said he has been waiting nine days along the border wall for answers on his asylum claim. He said he has been living off protein bars and water given to him from border agents.

“It’s very hard and a lot of lies, a lot of promises telling us we will be out of this place soon,” the Jamaican national said.

“America needs a serious plan and has been in need of a plan for decades,” said Angela Kelley, the chief adviser of policy and partnership at American Immigration Council.

The American Immigration Council, a D.C. based non-profit, argues the current asylum system is overwhelmed and under resourced. The council says its goal is to pass off a blueprint to congress on how to improve processing and protection of migrants in a way that’s done with integrity and fairness.

“We’ve been stuck in a cycle of short term thinking, where administration after administration is largely focused on implementing policies primarily centered on driving those numbers down and not on creating a system that both restores order at the border while also upholding our standing as a beacon of hope for people around the world,” said Jorge Loweree, the managing director of programs at the American Immigration Council.

“Thankfully it doesn’t require a radical overhaul of U.S. immigration law to restore our humanitarian protection systems. What’s needed most is a major shift in thinking and policy making,” said Aaron Reichlin-Melnick, the policy director at the American Immigration Council.

The council’s recommendations, which is reported to the Biden administration and congress, include:

Expand Customs and Border Protection’s capacity to process asylum seekers at ports of entry Surge resources to U.S. Border Patrol for humanitarian processing. Establish a Center for Migrant Coordination to work with receiving communities. Grow federal support for case management alternatives to detention. Revamp asylum processing at U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services. Begin clearing immigration court asylum backlogs. Construct noncustodial regional processing centers at the border. Execute the termination of Title 42. Fund a right to an attorney in immigration court. Create a Federal Emergency Management Agency-based Emergency Migration Fund Increase legal immigration pathways. Build domestic and international refugee and asylum processing capacity in Latin America. Bring asylum law into the 21st century.

Click here for a link to the full report.

“The key to these solutions is acknowledging the problem that we are trying to solve, rebuilding a functional humanitarian system at the border and beyond,” said Reichlin-Melnick.

“I have family and I need a job to better myself and help the others,. Poverty in Jamaica is real and it’s very hard,” the migrant told FOX 5.