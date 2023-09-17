SAN DIEGO — Hundreds of asylum-seekers were dropped off by U.S. Border Patrol agents via bus at the Iris Avenue Transit Center in San Ysidro Sunday morning after being processed by federal authorities.

This comes several days after U.S. Customs and Border Protection began busing migrants after screening to transit centers across the county, including dozens in Oceanside on Thursday — a pattern which left some local non-profits scrambling to provide them with basic resources.

At the San Ysidro transit center on Sunday, however, a coalition of organizations were ready on-site to welcome the migrants with food, water and other necessities.

According to CBP, the busing of migrants after screening, which is one of the first steps in the legal process for obtaining asylum, is part of the agency’s standard procedure.

“CBP is working according to plan and as part of our standard processes to quickly decompress the areas along the Southwest border, and safely and efficiently screen and process migrants to place them in immigration enforcement proceedings consistent with our laws,” the agency said in a statement.

“What we are seeing here is people, who are in the legal process of seeking asylum, taking their first steps in the United States,” said Lindsay Toczylowski, executive director of Immigrant Defenders Law Center.

On Sunday, Toczylowski helped coordinate housing and transportation to the airport for many of the migrants there.

She says all the asylum-seekers have been given court dates closer their final destinations, which for many at the transit center is not San Diego. Destinations vary from Los Angeles to New York, depending on if they have sponsors or family members.

Many asylum-seekers at the San Ysidro transit center on Sunday were grateful for the welcome they have received from local organizations.

“Just a cup of water can make the difference in the life of so many people,” said Guereline Josef with the Haitian Bridge Alliance. “We are calling on all our brothers and sisters to help us welcome people with dignity.”

FOX 5’s Danielle Dawson contributed to this report.