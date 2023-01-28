Smoke was visible throughout South Bay Saturday morning due to a warehouse fire in Tijuana, according to CALFIRE.
Around 6 a.m., CALFIRE was called to assist in a fire near the border but found out it was not a threat to Otay Mesa.
The flames are roughly 3 miles away from the border in Tijuana. Around 5 p.m. CALFIRE said the warehouse was still burning.
The National Weather Service San Diego tweeted a satellite view of the smoke spreading throughout Southern California.
Currently, there are no reports of injuries.
It is unknown what warehouse is burning.