Large plume of smoke from fire at Tijuana side of the U.S. Mexico border. (Credit: OnScene.TV)

Smoke was visible throughout South Bay Saturday morning due to a warehouse fire in Tijuana, according to CALFIRE.

Around 6 a.m., CALFIRE was called to assist in a fire near the border but found out it was not a threat to Otay Mesa.

The flames are roughly 3 miles away from the border in Tijuana. Around 5 p.m. CALFIRE said the warehouse was still burning.

The National Weather Service San Diego tweeted a satellite view of the smoke spreading throughout Southern California.

Currently, there are no reports of injuries.

It is unknown what warehouse is burning.